Neosho was winless a year before head coach Brandon Taute took over the football program. It won one game in his first season at the helm.
The Wildcats added three more to their win total in 2022 with a 4-6 record. They were 4-3 before dropping the last three contests of the year.
“I felt like we started to settle into the culture we are trying to cultivate in year two,” Taute said. “The kids seemed a lot more comfortable in our schemes and we were able to expand our system more. We will look to continue to build on the foundation that has been laid and get better in every phase of the game.”
Quarterback Quenton Hughes, wide receiver Cade Camerer and center Willie Velasco will be called upon as leaders to push for the continued improvement this year.
“Quenton Hughes, Cade Camerer & Willie Velasco are all three-year starters for us,” Taute said. “They know our standard and we will look for them and all the other seniors to set the tone for the season.”
The offense will lean on those experienced players as Taute expects to have plenty of new faces in skill positions in 2023 after Jared Siler and Isaiah Green’s departures.
A strength Taute envisions for his group is its hard work and understanding of what it takes to be successful.
The Wildcats only graduated one starting offensive lineman in Carter Baslee, who is going to be at Missouri Southern State University this fall along with wide receiver Isaiah Green.
Other returning linemen with Velasco are Xavier Tomlinson, Tyce Hardin and Everson Tomlinson. Senior Jack Lankford returns in the secondary while senior Drake Swift returns at linebacker along with junior Trey Hardin. Zak Goff, Isaac Lopez and Brice Warren return on the defensive line for the Wildcats.
Last year’s four wins are Neosho’s most since an eight-win campaign in 2018. As the program looks to get back to that type of play, Taute wants to see day-by-day progress.
”We are continuing to look to get better in every aspect of the game every day,” he said. “We understand that the only way to reach our goals is to focus on continuous improvement.”
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25: at Willard
Sept. 1: vs. Nixa
Sept. 8: at Carl Junction
Sept. 15: vs. Republic
Sept. 22: vs. Carthage
Sept. 29: at Branson
Oct. 6: vs. Ozark
Oct. 13: at Webb City
Oct. 20: vs. Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.