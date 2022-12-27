The Neosho Holiday Classic gets underway Wednesday morning.
Play begins with a boys’ gold bracket game at 11 a.m. in the high school gymnasium, while the black bracket opens play with a noon tipoff at the junior high between McDonald County and Huntsville (Arkansas). But the black bracket will also have a 12:30 p.m. game starting in the high school between Monett and Sapulpa (Oklahoma).
With no area teams playing in the gold bracket this year, we will be focusing on the black bracket. Here’s a description of each team in the black bracket and some players to watch for each team throughout the tournament:
Neosho Wildcats
The Wildcats have rattled off five straight wins following an opening-round loss to County Line (Arkansas) in the Battle at The Ridge Tournament in Pea Ridge, Arkansas.
Neosho (6-1) began its season with a convincing 61-38 win over Nevada. Since, they’ve beaten Providence Academy (Rogers, Arkansas), McDonald County, Monett, Seneca and Aurora. Each of their six wins is by double digits outside of a 50-44 win over the Mustangs of McDonald County.
“We’ve played well up to this point, but we are always looking to improve as the competition gets harder,” head coach Zane Culp said. “The holiday tournament is a great place for that to start.”
Here are three seniors listed as players to watch in this year’s tournament:
Isaiah Green:
- 16 points per game; nine rebounds per game; five assists per game; and 3.7 steals per game; all four categories lead the team;
Carter Baslee:
- 13.3 ppg; 7.5 rpg;
Kael Smith:
- 11.2 ppg; 7.8 rpg; 2.3 apg; 1.2 spg; 1.3 blocks per game.
The Wildcats picked up their first holiday classic title since 2003 last year and are looking to defend that championship this season.
“It (Neosho Holiday Classic) is always very special and memorable for the guys and we plan to go out and compete every day and hopefully find ourselves in position to defend our championship from last year,” Culp said.
Crooked Oak (Oklahoma City) Ruf-Nex
Crooked Oak (7-2) took fifth place in the black bracket of the Neosho Holiday Classic last year. In that victory over Monett, the Ruf-Nex were led by Tymier Adkins-Freeman with 28 points.
Adkins-Freeman was awarded all-tournament team honors after his performances throughout the classic.
Head coach Chace McCaskill is in his fourth season guiding 3A Crooked Oak and has them at No. 5 in the state of Oklahoma right now. Last year, the Ruf-Nex were eliminated one game shy of the state tournament.
“(We) had high expectations coming into this year after not having any seniors last year and making it that far,” McCaskill said. “We are expecting great things this year.”
McCaskill plays 10-11 players regularly and use that depth and their team speed to their advantage. One of their losses came against the second-ranked team in Class 4A in Crossings Christian.
“Our kids have a lot of grit,” McCaskill added. “There are very, very few 50-50 balls that don’t go our direction just because we’re not scared to get on the floor.”
Here are their players to watch for the tournament:
• Adkins-Freeman: 5-foot-9 senior; 28 points per game.
• Daevion Hill: 6-3 senior; 13 ppg; 10.1 rebound per game.
• Kedric Vick: nine ppg; four steals per game; “prides himself on defense” and “makes plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet” McCaskill said.
• Elijah Garcia: the sophomore guard has not played yet this year due to injury but is expected to make his first appearance in the tournament. McCaskill says, “He is a true point guard with high basketball IQ. He will bring more scoring and ball handling to this team.”
McCaskill admits Crooked Oak’s lack of size may make them not very intimidating to opponents, but he said the speed and grittiness of his team makes up for being outsized in competitions.
McDonald County Mustangs
The Mustangs haven’t had a winning season since they went 21-6 in 2015-16, but they’ve shown steady improvement each of the last few years.
After winning five games in 2019-20, McDonald County was 8-15 in 2020-21 and then finished 12-14 last season. This year the Mustangs are off to a 5-4 start in head coach Brandon Joines’ fourth season at the helm and they raised some eyebrows in the season opener with a 61-59 win at Joplin. They also defeated Hillcrest, Willard and Carl Junction.
Seniors Cross Dowd and Sterling Woods, both guards, are the team’s only returning starters from last season. Dowd nabbed second-team Big 8 West honors after his junior season and Joines, along with East Newton’s Kyle Fields, was Big 8 West Co-Coach of the Year.
The Mustangs last won the tournament in 1989. Before that, they won in 1973, 1974, 1985 and 1988.
East Newton Patriots
Head coach Kyle Fields has built something special at East Newton. He’s already the winningest coach in program history and is in the midst of his second stint with the Patriots.
He went 62-48 in four seasons from 2012 to 2016, left to coach his alma mater McDonald County for three seasons, and then returned to East Newton in 2019. He’s 64-28 since returning, including a 5-4 start this season.
East Newton, which won 17 games last season, has had an up-and-down season so far. The team lost three straight to begin the month of December and won close games against Mt. Vernon, Aurora and Ava, which each have losing records.
But the Patriots also embraced the underdog role and impressed in the 4-States Challenge at Webb City against a big, talented Sunrise Christian Academy squad from Bel Aire, Kansas.
East Newton led 28-25 at halftime in that game before ultimately losing 60-43. Four players handled all the scoring: senior Marshal Renner had 17, senior Jack Cook had 11, senior Robert McFarland had 10 and sophomore Braxton Wolfe had 5. Renner and Cook each had quarters in which they made three 3-pointers.
The Patriots won the tournament in 2020, and took home a Black Division championship in 2014. East Newton also won in 1987, and before that, Granby won in 1962.
Monett Cubs
Monett and first-year head coach Jeremy Neville have opened the season with a bit of an up-and-down start.
The Cubs are currently 4-4 and have seen both a three-game winning streak and a three-game skid. They lost their opener at Carthage, swept through the Seneca Invitational with wins over Seneca, Lamar and Diamond to take first place. Then, they lost contests with Neosho, Hollister and Webb City. In their most recent game, the Cubs topped Clever.
“We have shown a balanced team with multiple players having the ability to increase their scoring when needed,” Neville said. “As we continue to improve, get comfortable with new schemes, new culture, and stay healthy I like where this group is headed. We need to have the toughness and defensive mindset to have success throughout conference play.”
Here are some players to watch in the tournament:
• Blaine Salsman: 13.9 points per game; 4.3 rebounds per game; 82.1% on free throws; 38.9% on field goals.
• Isiah Meeks: 10.6 ppg; 5.7 rpg; 76.2% on free throws; 43.9% on field goals.
• Jason Garner: 11.4 ppg; 3.9 rpg; 3.5 apg; 74.4% on free throws; 48.3 % on field goals; 11 charges taken in eight games
“Meeks had a (career) high of 24 points versus Webb City,” Neville added. “Salsman is a flat out scorer (with) multiple 15-plus-point games. Garner might be the most underrated player in Southwest Missouri. He is an exceptional defender and a complete player.”
Cassville Wildcats
The Wildcats look like a rejuvenated — and experienced — team in head coach Caleb Reynolds’ first year at the helm.
Cassville has opened with a 6-2 record after winning just eight games a season ago and four in 2020-21. The Wildcats only have one winning season in the last 10 years.
This year’s group has wins against 10-win Purdy and a 6-4 Blue Eye team and has won four times by double digits, along with an overtime victory at Pierce City. The losses were to 6-2 Sparta and Central Ozark Conference member Branson.
Senior Aidan Cook is back after leading the team in scoring last season, and senior Jon Dunbar is another impact returner. Cook earned second-team Big 8 West honors as a junior.
Sapulpa Chieftains
It’s a really young Chieftains squad that has started the season 2-4. Head coach Rickey Bruner is starting two freshmen, a sophomore, a junior and a senior. The team opened the season with a win over rival Charles Page, from Sand Springs, and beat an Oklahoma 5A opponent in Tulsa’s Bishop Kelley earlier this month.
The team’s losses have come against stiff competition. Sapulpa lost by 20 to Bartlesville, which features junior guard David Castillo, who already has offers from Kansas, Kansas State, the University of Oklahoma, and two other Power 5 schools and is ranked as a top-3 combo guard in the country in his class. The Chieftains lost by 36 to Broken Arrow, the biggest school in the state (ranked second in Oklahoma) with a lineup featuring at least three players 6-foot-5 or taller.
“We’ve lost to some really good competition but I like where we’re at,” Bruner said. “I like our chances to have some success coming down to the Neosho tournament.”
The Chieftains are a fast-paced team that tries to create havoc defensively.
Kylen Edwards is a 6-3 junior guard who’s a three-year starter and finished second in last year’s dunk contest at Neosho.
“Of course we’re biased, but he would have won it if he didn’t miss his last dunk,” Bruner said.
The two starting freshmen are also players to watch. The coach’s son, Rickey Bruner III, starts at point guard (he goes by Tre) and is averaging 10 points a game. Fabian Harris is averaging 13 points.
“We’re just a blue collar, gritty-type basketball team that’s fun to watch,” Bruner said. “We get up and down, play an exciting style of basketball and we’re looking forward to coming to Neosho and trying to compete.”
Huntsville (Arkansas) Eagles
Head coach River Gosvener and the Eagles are off to a 6-5 start and are 2-0 in conference play.
Huntsville brings a scrappy and physical team into the Neosho Holiday Classic this year. They may not be the biggest or most athletic bunch but they play hard.
One number to know is that they’ve taken 30 charges through their 11 contests so far.
Coach added that his group is battle-tested with a schedule featuring opponents in larger classes and players who are nationally ranked. He says that “starting 2-0 in conference play is exactly where we wanted to be.”
The holiday tournament in Neosho is something he enjoys bringing his team to in his second year at the helm.
“We enjoy coming to Neosho for a competitive tournament and being able to compete against teams and players that aren’t from Arkansas,” Gosvener said. “It gives us a chance to relax and slow down and just hang out together, really, and have a good time around basketball. Sometimes you get caught up in working every single day. ... This just kind of gives us a chance to take a breath and have fun again. That’s what it’s about anyways.”
Huntsville features three key players to watch:
• Mason Davidson: 5-foot-10 senior guard; 2021 Neosho Holiday Classic all-tournament team; 2021-22 all-conference; 21.5 points per game; 6.1 rebounds per game; 4.1 assists per game.
• Troy Lambert: 5-10 senior guard; 12.9 ppg; 36 3-pointers in 11 games.
• Kayden McCubbin: 6-5 junior forward; 10.7 ppg; 5.6 rpg.
Despite lacking some size and athleticism at times, that doesn’t bring any doubt into the mind of Gosvener going into any matchup.
“These guys play hard every game and that’s something we pride ourselves on that we don’t have to coach effort,” Gosvener said. “We feel like we’ve got a good chance to win every game just cause of the fact that they play so hard.”
