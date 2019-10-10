The Neosho football team will attempt to end a four-game losing streak tonight as the Wildcats take on Carl Junction in a Central Ozark contest at Bulldog Stadium at 7.
The Wildcats (1-5) are 1-2 against Carl Junction (2-4) since the Bulldogs joined the COC in 2016. In last season’s meeting, Neosho rushed for 340 yards and generated four takeaways en route to a 35-12 victory at Bob Anderson Stadium.
A similar result tonight would help Neosho remedy a four-week stumble it has suffered since claiming a 21-14 triumph over Branson,in Week 2. Since then, the Wildcats have lost to Webb City 34-6, Carthage 55-0, Nixa 20-6 and Joplin 56-21.
In their most recent outing, the Wildcats surrendered 28 points to Joplin in the first quarter and faced a 49-13 deficit by halftime. Quarterback Gage Kelley was a bright spot for the Neosho offense, finishing 8-of-10 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Racey Shandley also scored for the Wildcats on a 10-yard run in the game’s final seconds.
Carl Junction and Neosho head into tonight’s game ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Class 4 District standings. Webb City (5-1) is the district’s frontrunner, followed by Bolivar (6-0), West Plains (5-1), Willard (2-4), CJ, Neosho, Hillcrest (1-5) and McDonald County (2-4).
The Wildcats are attempting to avoid their first five-game losing streak since 2017.
