The Central Ozark Conference football slate can be cruel.
Neosho — a team that’s coming off 55- and 28-point losses to Carthage and Webb City, respectively, in the past two weeks — can certainly vouch.
“All games are tough in this league, and you have to be ready each week,” Neosho coach Leon Miller said. “We just have to keep improving and try to clean up some of the mistakes we made last week.”
The Wildcats (1-3) will attempt to right the ship tonight when they play host to the Nixa Eagles (1-3) at Bob Anderson Stadium in Neosho. Kickoff is slated for 7.
Neosho comes off a 55-0 loss to Carthage in a game that saw the Tigers erupt for 466 yards of offense. The Wildcats logged just 27 yards of offense, a pair of first downs, and advanced past midfield just once. Jacob Fry was Neosho’s top offensive performer with 22 yards on seven carries.
“We had a really good week of practice, and I think the kids are ready to play hard and get things going back in our direction,” Miller said. “We just have to leave these past two weeks behind us and keep moving forward.”
Up next for Neosho is a Nixa team that suffered a 20-14 loss at Ozark last week. The Eagles were held to 95 yards of offense but scored twice on blocked punts on returns of 62 and 48 yards. Ozark, however, racked up 410 yards of offense and held possession for nearly 39 minutes.
The Eagles also suffered 35-0 and 25-14 losses to Carthage and Republic, respectively, in the first two weeks of the season before registering their first win with a 10-7 triumph at home over Willard.
“They’re a lot like us,” Miller said of Nixa. “They’ve had their ups and they’ve had their downs. But the kids play hard and they have some talent on both sides of the ball. They might have been a little inconsistent, but so have we. So whoever comes out and puts four quarters together — a complete game — they’ll probably have the advantage.”
Nixa is averaging 9.5 points per game while surrendering 21.8 points to its opponents.
Neosho, which picked up a 21-6 win over Nixa last season, is 2-8 against the Eagles since 2010.
“Like I said, we just have to focus on ourselves and play with more persistence,” Miller said. “I think we played on our heels too much against two really good teams these past two weeks. But we learned a lot from those games. So hopefully we can put that to use this week.”
