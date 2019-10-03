The road doesn’t get any easier for the Neosho football team in Week 6.
The Wildcats (1-4) take on unbeaten Central Ozark Conference foe Joplin (5-0) tonight at Junge Field.
The Eagles hold the outright lead in the conference standings and have already picked up notable wins over perennial Class 4 and Class 5 powers Webb City and Carthage.
Neosho has suffered losses in its last three outings — falling to Nixa 20-6, Carthage 55-0 and Webb City 34-6 — and is trying to avoid its first four-game loss streak since head coach Leon Miller’s first season with the Wildcats in 2017.
In its setback to Nixa last Friday, Neosho trailed by just six points with just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Eagles went on to score two touchdowns in the span of about a minute — one on a 72-yard drive and another on a 30-yard touchdown run that followed a Neosho fumble — to go up 20-0 with 6:28 remaining.
The Wildcats scored their lone touchdown when Drake Perry scored on a one-yard run with 13 seconds to go. For the game, Neosho finished 97 yards of offense and lost four fumbles while Nixa totaled 212 yards of offense.
Neosho is now tasked with containing a Joplin team that is averaging 46 points per game. In the Eagles’ last three games, they’ve recorded 56, 55 and 48 points in wins over Carthage, Republic and Branson. The Wildcats have limited opponents to 28.8 points per game through the first five weeks.
Joplin’s most recent outing resulted in a 48-7 home triumph over Branson for its first 5-0 start of the past decade. The Eagles haven’t suffered a loss in the regular season since sept. 7, 2018, when they fell to Carthage 35-14.
The Eagles picked up a 20-6 victory at Neosho in its first season in the COC last year.
