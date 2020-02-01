Neosho’s Cayden Auch was visibly frustrated as soon as the whistle was blown to signal the end of the 152-pound championship during Saturday’s Central Ozark Conference wrestling tournament.
Frustrated not because he had lost, but because the official called the match before he could pin his opponent.
Instead, Auch had to settle for a 17-0 second-period technical fall over Ozark’s Riley Sundlie.
“He wanted the extra bonus points for the team,” Neosho coach Jeremy Phillips said. “Something I’ve learned in my experience as a coach is that those bonus points that you either get or don’t get can decide the state tournament. So, I get why he was frustrated. The win was for him, but he wanted more bonus points for his team.”
Wrestling for more than just the win — it’s a team mindset that’s separated the Wildcats from the rest of the COC field for more than a decade. And that trend only continued Saturday as Neosho earned its 12th conference tournament title of the past 13 years.
Defending Class 3 state champion Neosho crowned four champions, two runners-up and three third-place finishers as it amassed 310 team points, which bested second-place Willard (213) by nearly 100 points.
“I’m proud of what our team was able to do today because we have a great conference with some tough, tough area schools,” Phillips said. “Every year, this is a good stepping stone toward our ultimate goal of competing for a state championship.”
Rounding out the team leaderboard was third-place Nixa (205), fourth-place Ozark (198), fifth-place Carthage (182), sixth-place Carl Junction (175), seventh-place Branson (159), eighth-place Webb City (154.5), ninth-place Republic (108.5) and tenth-place Joplin (93).
Kolton Sanders was the first Wildcat to claim an individual title, picking up a third-period fall over Willard’s Timothy Stevens in the championship at 132. Sanders was 5-0 on the day with four falls and one victory by injury default.
Auch also went 5-0 with four pins and two technical falls. The two-time defending state champion improved to 44-2 on the season.
Drayke Perry and Zane Persinger both went 5-0 and notched the final two individual titles at 220 and 285, respectively. Perry capped his day with a 4-0 decision over Nixa’s John Gholson, while Persinger avenged a loss from earlier in the season with a second-period fall over Carl Junction’s Micah Lieberman.
“We had some matches that we got some redemption from today, and we had some other outcomes that we still want to change when we see those guys later at state,” Phillips said. “I try not to highlight my individuals because I want to focus on our team, but I thought Eli Zar had a really good day. He beat two kids that have beat him before. So, that’s one that stands out to me.”
Zar opened the day with four straight wins before falling in the finals at 126 to Ozark’s Braxton Strick. He and Jeremiah Larson (182) rounded out Neosho’s finalists, while Raymond Hembree (106), Landon Kivett (113) and Caleb Elliot (195) each placed third.
A shorthanded Carthage team had four starters out with either injury or illness as it clawed its way to a fifth-place team finish. The Tigers had one finalist in Kelten Campbell, who won three straight matches via fall before being pinned by Republic’s Connor Sandridge in the finals at 160.
“We kind of held the lineup together as much as we could for duals in recent weeks, but the injury and sickness bug really caught up to us today,” Carthage coach Kenny Brown said. "In the big scheme of things, this tournament is not as important as some of the ones we’ll have in the coming weeks. It’s nice to have a good showing here because of all the common opponents, but these matches get really important in two weeks (at the district tournament).”
Carl Junction had three finalists in Jackson White (195), Jesse Cassatt (195) and Lieberman. White moved to a perfect 37-0 after claiming a 6-4 decision over Neosho’s Larson, and Cassatt was edged 5-3 by Willard’s Jed Brandon in the finals.
“Jackson’s a specimen,” Carl Junction coach Mike Frizzell said. “He works very hard in the room and has very large goals for not only the end of this year, but for college. We’re looking forward to moving on from here and hopefully getting a state championship out of it.”
Kyler Carter (120), Brantley Carter (138) and Roger Carranco (170) each placed second to lead Webb City.
Brayden Thomas (182) was Joplin’s top placer, taking third with a 4-1 record on the day. The first-year wrestler picked up a 13-1 major decision over Carthage’s Obed Gonzalez in the consolation finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.