NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho started a new era of Wildcat baseball on the right foot.
The Wildcats (1-5) earned their first victory of the season with a 10-4 win over St. Mary's Colgan in the official opening of Roy B. Shaver Field on Tuesday afternoon.
Neosho led from the start and never faltered in the game.
The Wildcats drew first blood when Eli Zar played small ball, dropping a suicide squeeze bunt to score Ryan Cargile for a 1-0 second-inning lead. Neosho plated across two in the third and five in the fourth inning to build an 8-0 advantage.
Colgan responded with four runs in the top of the fifth, trimming the deficit in half. But Neosho put the game away following run-scoring hits by Cargile in the bottom half of the fifth and an RBI double from Jose Ortega.
Cargile finished a perfect 4 for 4 to pace the Wildcats' 13-hit onslaught. He singled three times, doubled and drove in three runs.
Lane Yost, the No. 3 hitter, went 3 for 3 with a double, RBI and a walk. River Brill and Zar collected a pair of hits and RBIs.
Yost was the winning pitcher, throwing four scoreless innings and striking out six batters. Karson Thomas tossed the final three innings.
The Panthers (0-1) finished with 10 hits. Colin Hite led the way with two hits and an RBI.
Neosho hosts Joplin at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Panthers play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Joplin.
