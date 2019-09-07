NEOSHO, Mo. — There isn’t a better way to open the season at home than with a win, and that is exactly what Neosho accomplished on Friday.
The Wildcats (1-1) jumped out to a 14-0 advantage in the first quarter before Branson (1-1) rallied to tie the game up by halftime. Neosho regained the lead on a long scoring run by senior quarterback Gage Kelley in the third quarter, with the Wildcat defense coming up with big play after big play down the stretch to secure the 21-14 win over the Pirates at Bob Anderson Stadium.
“It was a good win for us,” Neosho head coach Leon Miller said. “We felt like at times last week that we played well enough to have a shot at it. Our kids wanted to come out and play hard in all three phases. That is a good Branson football team that can spread you out and do some things. It was a good defensive effort for us. We did it when we had to.”
Neosho set the tone on the game’s first possession, driving 62 yards on seven plays to take a 7-0 lead after Kelley sneaked the ball in from a yard out.
“That was huge for our confidence,” Miller said. “Last week our offense was inconsistent, so we needed to see that.”
After forcing the Pirates into a punt on their first possession, the Wildcats went up two scores after Kelley slipped through the trenches on a keeper and sprinted 29 yards for a touchdown to put his team up 14-0 with 53 seconds left in the first quarter.
Branson responded through the air as Dalton Muenchau found Brady Blackwell for a pitch-and-catch score with 5:23 left in the first half. The extra-point try was no good, cutting Neosho’s lead to 14-6.
The tide turned in favor of the Pirates late in the first half with Neosho driving. The Wildcats fumbled a first-down exchange between Kelley and his ball carrier at the Branson 22-yard line, with the Pirates falling on the ball to gain possession with 2:55 remaining in the half.
On the next play from scrimmage, Branson running back Jay Hill found space and sprinted 73 yards down to the Neosho 7-yard line. Three plays later, Hill found paydirt from two yards out. Muenchau found Payton McCormick on the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14 heading into halftime.
“We just told them (in the locker room) that we need to hold onto the football,” Miller said. “It was just about cleaning some things up.”
Neosho’s defense showed a true bend-but-don’t-break mentality in the second half. Branson opened with possession and drove 14 plays down to the Wildcat 17 before missing a 34-yard field goal to come up empty.
The Pirates, again, found themselves on the cusp of the red zone with the ball at the Neosho 20 on third down when Neosho’s Weston Duman picked off Muenchau and returned it to the 31.
The Wildcat’s first play from scrimmage on the ensuing possession was a keeper by Kelley, who found a lane and ripped off a 69-yard rushing score to put the Wildcats on top 21-14 with 1:16 to play in the third.
“Gage does a really good job for us back there,” Miller said. “When he gets vertical, he can go. He is just a good ball player and a good leader.”
Branson responded by driving down inside the Neosho 15-yard line before a 7-yard loss had the Pirates needing 17 to pick up a first down. On second down from the 22, Muenchau connected on a pass to Blackwell on the near sideline when Neosho’s Sam Sullivan stripped Blackwell of the ball from behind, with the Wildcats falling on it for a turnover near the midway point of the fourth quarter to ultimately seal the win.
“We try to tell them to live for the next play,” Miller said. “Those turnovers were huge. It proves to them to never give up. No matter where the opponent gets the ball to, there is always a chance to get the ball back.”
Neosho’s defense held Branson scoreless in the second half and limited the Pirates to 114 passing yards and 24 rushing yards with two turnovers. Hill finished with 136 yards and a score on 22 carries, while Blackwell caught seven passes for 115 yards, a score and a fumble.
Kelley led Neosho with 184 rushing yards, three touchdowns and a fumble on 23 carries.
INJURY NOTES
Neosho junior running back Drayke Perry, who had 55 yards rushing in the win, left the game with an injury midway through the fourth quarter. He was taken out of the stadium in an ambulance. No update on his injury was available.
