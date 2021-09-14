NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho softball team scored early and often en route to a lopsided 15-0 victory over Carl Junction on Tuesday afternoon at the Neosho Athletic Complex.
Chloe Patterson struck out six batters over four perfect innings for the Wildcats (6-3).
Abbi Carpenter led the way offensively with a 4 for 4 performance while tallying a team-high three RBI for Neosho. Baylie Bowers went a perfect 3 for 3 with two runs scored, while Maddie Carpenter amassed a two-hit game with one RBI.
Freshman Beclynn Garrett also drove in two off a double for the Wildcats. Leadoff hitter Lili Graue produced a two-run single.
The Bulldogs moved to 0-14 on the season with the loss.
Neosho hosts Ozark at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while Carl Junction entertains Willard.
