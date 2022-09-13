MONETT, Mo. — The Neosho boys and girls cross country squads performed well at the annual Monett Richard Mettlach Invitational on Tuesday afternoon in Monett.
Neosho boys won the team championship with 47 points, while the girls team finished as the runner-up with 50 points.
On the boys side, Gabriel Mabrey led the Wildcats with a sixth-place finish in 19 minutes, 45 seconds. Corbin Goins took eighth, while Adam Farrell, Corbin Ables and Brandon Cargile placed 10th, 11th and 12th, respectively.
Monett's Julio Cruz won the individual title with a finishing time of 17:41. Carl Junction, which finished third as a team, was led by Jack Lawson who was the runner-up in 18:35.
On the girls side, Neosho's Chloe Wood won with a time of 21:36. Her teammate, Riley Kemna, took third.
Lakyn Prough was eighth for the Wildcats, while Makenna Davis finished 16th.
Gravette (Ark.) won the team title with 42 points. The Bulldogs were third with 57 points.
Alexis Carpenter paced Carl Junction by placing fifth.
COUGARS, CAVALIERS ALSO COMPETE
College Heights Christian and Thomas Jefferson Independent were among local teams competing in the small-school races.
On the girls side, Jayli Johnson paced College Heights with a seventh-place finish in 23:37.
Cassville captured the team title with 63 points. The Wildcats' Jolie Evans won the race with a time of 22:33.
Thomas Jefferson was led by Sarah Mueller, who finished 31st.
On the boys side, Lamar won as a team with 26 points. The Tigers were led by Cameron Bailey, who finished second in 18:42.
Cassville, which finished second as a team, featured the individual winner again. Caleb Leach won with a finishing time of 18:22.
Colton McMillan (32nd) and Corban Thomas (34th) paced the Cougars on the boys side.
