The longest boys soccer season in Neosho High School history ends this weekend.
The Wildcats (18-7) face Platte County (25-1) at 1 p.m. today in the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 3 state tournament in Fenton at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park.
Neosho erased a 2-1 halftime deficit to beat visiting Helias Catholic 4-2 in last weekend’s quarterfinal game. Carlos Estrada registered a hat trick for the Wildcats, including the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute and an insurance goal in the 89th minute.
Yahir Ruiz tallied the tying goal in the 52nd minute.
Platte County also is in the state semifinals for the first time. The Pirates have won their last nine games since their loss to Smithville on penalty kicks.
The Pirates’ current winning streak includes four overtime victories. Their two state tournament victories came in overtime — 2-1 over Van Horn in the sectional round and 1-0 over Grain Valley in the quarterfinals.
By contrast, Platte County breezed through its district tournament with victories over St. Joseph Lafayette 8-0 and Smithville 2-0.
For the season Neosho averages 2.9 goals and allows 1.7 while Platte County scores 3.6 and allows 1.2.
The first semifinal today at 11 a.m. matches Webster Groves (20-6) against Rockwood Summit (27-0-1).
Today’s winners advance to the championship game at 3:30 Saturday afternoon. The third-place game is set for 2.
Webster Groves is the only team to return from last year’s semifinal round. It lost 2-1 to Fort Zumwalt South in the championship game.
