NEOSHO, Mo. — After claiming the team title in its annual tournament over the weekend, the Neosho wrestling team posted a pair of dual match victories on Tuesday night at Neosho High School.
The Wildcats defeated Joplin 72-12 and Nixa 40-32.
Against Joplin, Fisher Butler (113), Raymond Hembree (120) and Johnny Chrisco (126) won by forfeit for Neosho.
In the 132-pound class, Jack Lankford pinned Alex Short in 3 minutes, 38 seconds. Hayden Crane pinned Iron Norris at 138 (3:06), while Nate Copeland pinned Johnathon Burke at 145 (0:48).
Bostyn Patterson defeated Ethan Bentz by fall at 152, while Trent Neece pinned Jack Stanley at 160. Eli Zar beat Drew VanGilder at 170 and Collyn Kivett pinned Brayden Thomas at 182.
At 220, Eric Renner pinned Travis Shofler, while Nico Olivares defeated Gunner Price by fall at 285. Joplin’s Braden White won by forfeit at 106, while Draven VanGilder pinned DeLeon Uylsses at 195.
Against Nixa, Butler pinned Sam Mayes at 113, Wyatt Black pinned Brayden Villarreal at 120, Copeland pinned Dylan Webster at 145, Neece pinned Alexander Bewley at 160 and Zar pinned Cole Crahan at 170.
Hayden Crane defeated Aidan Ward 11-2 at 138, while Patterson beat Nate Brower 10-8 at 152 and Renner beat Charles Speak 6-5 at 220.
Joplin fell 70-0 to Nixa in the other match. Joplin went 1-1 on the girls side, falling to Nixa 66-0 in dual one but capped off the night’s action with a 36-16 triumph over Neosho.
The Wildcats suffered a 72-0 setback to Nixa on the girls side.
Neosho competes in the Missouri Wrestling Duals on Friday and Saturday. Joplin travels to Cassville on Thursday.
