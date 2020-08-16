The wait is over.
On Friday night the Neosho football team held its first practice on the brand new playing surface at Bob Anderson Stadium.
“It looks really nice,” coach Leon Miller said. “The kids are anxious.”
And it will benefit a lot more than the football team.
“It benefits soccer,” said Richie Fretwell, assistant superintendent in charge of operations. “It benefits physical education classes. It benefits band. Kids will practice on it. The first practice, Friday night, it was fun to watch all that happen.
“Everyone is excited. Since the turf went on, the town has been ecstatic. It’s good for the kids and our community.”
Pricetag on the turf is $1.132 million, which includes a Gmax pad underneath that helps prevent concussions and other injuries.
The district received a $165,000 insurance settlement on the track, which was damaged by a heavy rain on June 24.
The field includes logos from the 11 top donors. Freeman Health System was the major donor and has logos on the 20-yard line on both sides of the field. The other 10 donors have logos from the 25 to the end zone on both sides.
The rest of the money was raised by superintendent Dr. Jim Cummins, Jenny Spiva and Stuart Puckett.
The school board gave its approval in February, and work on the project began on April 29, Fretwell said.
The Wildcats held their second practice on the turf on Saturday morning, ending the first week of preseason work.
“The first week you try to get back in the groove, see how kids are going to react,” Miller said. “We get to full contact in a day or two. Right now we’re trying to go back and review everything and see what they retained from our summer stuff and camp. They’ve retained quite a bit so far. Now we’ll see who’s going to get in and compete a little bit.”
WEBB CITY
Cardinals coach John Roderique probably has never been this happy after the first week of preseason workouts.
“Five days, we’re practiced five days,” Roderique said after Friday’s session. “At some point I didn’t even know if we were going to get to do that. It’s been the best five days since about March.”
Like the other schools in Missouri, the Cardinals practiced two days in helmets and then three days with helmets and shoulder pads. Practice in full pads starts this week.
“You do stuff in the summertime, so the first week is more of a refresher on what you installed on offense, defense, kicking game,” Roderique said. “It seems like it’s always a sprint to that first game, trying to get prepared for everything. We always focus on fundamentals, but you want to get your basic things in and maybe some new things that you have and want to work on. There’s never enough time in the day most days to get everything that you want to do.
“It’s great to be out there with the kids every day,” Roderique said. “That’s why we do this, to have the opportunity to work with kids and everything that comes along with that. It’s been fantastic.”
CARL JUNCTION
Bulldogs coach Doug Buckmaster also reports a good first week of practice for his team of 94 players, more than he’s had in recent years.
“Great numbers, good summer, first week went well,” he said. “Hopefully it will continue that way.
“We had football camps the last few weeks in July, so we had a little head start on our first week. I think the kids from Monday through Friday have gotten much better. Obviously we have much room for improvement, but we were a little ahead of the game when we started on Monday with what we were able to do the last few weeks of July.”
The Bulldogs had good turnout during summer work, and not just in football.
“I think everybody was excited to get back into some type of routine with our summer program,” Buckmaster said. “We had the same numbers we’ve had in the past. Where I saw a difference was kids in other sports who don’t normally participate in summer stuff participated this year.”
