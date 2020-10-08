The grind of a Central Ozark Conference football schedule can be brutal, especially for teams tasked with overcoming hurdles such as youth, inexperience and injuries.
Neosho head coach Leon Miller can certainly attest.
In a challenging and injury-riddled 2020 campaign, the Wildcats (0-6, 0-6 COC) still seek their first win of the season heading into tonight’s 7 o’clock clash with Ozark (4-2, 4-2) at Bob Anderson Stadium.
Miller said Thursday that Neosho has five starters sidelined this week with injuries, including the team’s leading rusher in running back Talon Mitchell, who also missed last week’s 41-6 home loss to Carl Junction.
“It’s one of those years, and I don’t know how to explain it,” Miller said. “Dealing with all of the other stuff that’s come from 2020 hasn’t made it any easier. It’s just a strange year, but all you can do is keep working all of your kids, get them all reps and keep trying to improve.
“We’re just trying to get better day by day. The kids have a good attitude, and they’re working to get better.”
Neosho’s next test will be to contain an Ozark offense that’s scored nearly 30 points per game. The Wildcats, meanwhile, have scored just 28 points on the season.
“They (Ozark) definitely know what they want to do offensively, and they do it pretty well,” Miller said. They’re a flex-bone team that’s option oriented on offense. And defensively, they’re a 3-4 oriented with some experienced kids. They’re playing hard and playing well.”
Neosho totaled just 39 yards of offense last week and advanced inside the red zone once. The Wildcats punted six times and turned the ball over on downs twice.
The lone score for Neosho came on the first play of the second half when Jared Siler returned a kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown. However, it was far from enough for the Wildcats to keep up with a CJ offense that erupted for 527 yards of offense.
“We’re still not where we want to be as a football team, and obviously the injuries and inexperience has played a big part in that,” Miller said. “But like I said, the kids still have good attitudes and are working hard.
“Everyone has to step up. You can’t just single out one person. It will take four quarters of team football, and that’s all there is to it. We have to be willing to battle on every single down.”
Ozark downed Neosho 21-7 in last season’s meeting at Ozark High School. The Wildcats are seeking their first win over the Tigers since 2018, when they claimed a 35-0 win at Bob Anderson Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.