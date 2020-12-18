NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho boys basketball coach Zane Culp sought offensive balance, and the Wildcats provided.
Eleven Neosho players scored Friday night as the Wildcats ran away with a 69-47 win over Seneca at Neosho High School.
A big first half saw the Wildcats lead by as many as 28 points before cruising in the second half to improve to 4-1 on the season.
“That was the type of performance we were looking for tonight,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “We kind of had struggles scoring in our previous games, which led to some nail biters. But it was nice to see several different guys knock down some shots and find a rhythm early.”
A quick surge out the gate saw Neosho go up 8-0 following a jumper by senior Landon Austin midway through the opening period. Seneca (1-7), a youthful team with just a pair of seniors, was held scoreless for the first 4 1/2 minutes and found itself in a 15-5 hole at the end of the first quarter.
The Neosho momentum continued in the second quarter as the Wildcats opened the period on a 10-2 run. Following a 3-pointer by sophomore Carter Fenske and then a eurostep layup by Austin, Neosho held a 25-7 advantage with 6:37 to go in the half.
“We were just clicking on all cylinders offensively and defensively,” Culp said. “A lot of different guys were scoring, and that makes us hard to handle when we can get that going. We have three seniors who are pretty battle tested. So going against a younger team like Seneca, which I think will be good as their players get older, sometimes you can just jump on someone before they know what happened."
A free throw by Seneca’s Conner Ackerson briefly trimmed the Neosho lead to 17 points late in the second quarter. However, the Wildcats then closed the half with 11 unanswered points to take a 39-11 advantage into the locker room.
The Indians drew no closer than 23 points of the Wildcats in the second half despite outscoring them 17-15 in the third quarter and 19-15 in the fourth quarter.
“At halftime we challenged our guys to not quit playing,” Seneca coach Will King said. “I mean, it was definitely a blowout at halftime. And not that things can’t change, but the biggest thing was we wanted to approach it as an opportunity to get better.
“I was proud of our guys in that second half. We hit some shots finally. Of course, when the ball goes through the hoop, it makes things better."
Atkins converted three 3-point attempts and finished with 16 points while freshman Gavyn Hoover and sophomore Cooper Long chipped in nine and seven points, respectively, for Seneca.
"It’s a tough start to the season, but it’s all about trusting the process," King said. "Primarily, we’re young. Our two seniors (Atkins and Jordan Steadman) are great leaders and great kids, but the truth is we start three sophomores and play several freshmen. The kids just have to keep buying in, and we’ll get where we need to be eventually.”
Neosho had three players score in double figures in Austin (16 points), senior Chase Flynn (12) and sophomore Carter Fenske (10).
