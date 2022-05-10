SENECA, Mo. — Neosho's baseball team ended the regular season with a lopsided 14-3 triumph over Seneca Tuesday afternoon on the road.
The Wildcats finished out regular season play with a 13-15 overall record.
Neosho jumped out to an early 5-2 lead after three innings. The Wildcats scored six runs in the fifth and piled on seven in the sixth to initiate the run rule.
Featuring five players with two or more hits, Neosho totaled 13 hits in the contest. Carter Fenske went 2 for 4 with four RBI and three runs scored, while Quenton Hughes had three hits and two RBI.
Austin Rodriguez drove in three off two knocks. Eli Zar and Carter Baslee each posted multi-hit performances for the Wildcats.
Starter Carson Williams, who earned the win, went five innings and allowed three unearned runs on four hits. The righty struck out four batters.
Rodriguez tossed a scoreless sixth to finish it off for Neosho.
Third-seeded Neosho plays sixth-seeded Pembroke Hill at noon Saturday in the Class 5 District 7 quarterfinals at Roy B. Shaver Field.
