COLUMBIA, Mo. — A 0-0 tie heading into the third period meant Cayden Auch was in danger of suffering his first loss ever at the MSHSAA state wrestling tournament.
But like a two-time defending state champion does, Auch came to life when it absolutely mattered.
Auch, a junior at Neosho, scored three unanswered points in the final period of his semifinal bout — one point on an escape and two points on a drag-by takedown — to down Parkway West’s James Griffin by a 3-0 decision. The triumph advanced Auch (51-2) to today’s Class 3 finals, where he’ll take on undefeated Callum Sitek (40-0) of Pacific.
“I have great coaches, and they prepare us each week and push us to put in the extra time that others don’t,” Auch said. “So I felt I had the upper hand in the third period. It’d kind of a Neosho thing, and we love doing it.”
The Wildcat is seeking a third consecutive individual state title.
“I’ve won two and I don’t want to be done yet,” Auch said. “I want to be Neosho’s first four-time state champion. That’s my goal and I’m not going to let anybody stand in the way of that.”
Auch was one of six individuals to punch their tickets to the finals for Neosho, which led the Class 3 team standings at the end of Day 2 with 146 points. Lebanon sat in second with 94 points and Kearney third with 85.
Raymond Hembree (106), Kolton Sanders (132), Jeremiah Larson (182), Drayke Perry (220) and Zane Persinger (285) each advanced to the championship of their respective brackets for the Wildcats, while Landon Kivett (113) bounced back from a quarterfinal loss and won in the bubble round to advance to the consolation semifinals.
Carl Junction, eighth in the team standings with 64 points, had two semifinal winners in Jackson White (182) and Jesse Cassatt (195). Micah Lieberman (285) suffered a 3-2 overtime loss in the semis to Neosho’s Persinger.
McDonald County’s Oscar Ortiz (132), a returning state champion, clinched the third state finals berth of his career with a 4-1 decision over Hillsboro’s Dalton Litzinger. His teammate, Jack Teague (152), advanced to the consolation semifinals.
CLASS 4
A promising season came to a heartbreaking close for Carthage defending state champion Kale Schrader, who picked up a 5-1 quarterfinal decision over Liberty’s Callum Trester before having to forfeit his semifinal match due to a stomach injury.
Schrader will forfeit the rest of his matches this weekend and finish sixth in his bracket, according to Carthage coach Kenny Brown.
The Tigers pushed one other wrestler into the medal rounds in Kelten Campbell (170), who won with a decision in the bubble round to advance to today’s consolation semifinal round.
CLASS 2
Monett, with three state finalists, remained in second place in the team standings with 108 ½ points. The Cubs trail frontrunner Odessa by 16 ½ points.
Two-time state champion Joey Semerad (138), Gunnar Bradley (152) and Harrison Merriman (285) highlighted Day 2 for Monett with semifinal victories, while Matthew Bahl (126), Karter Brink (132), Elias Barrientos (145) and Ethan Umfleet (160) each positioned themselves in the consolation semifinals.
Sixth-place Seneca was led by two finalists in Brady Roark (106) and Kendon Pollard (120). Zane Cotten (170) and Skyleer Commons (220) clinched spots in the medal rounds, as well as Cassville’s Zach Coenen (195).
CLASS 1
After falling in the semifinals, Diamond’s Kolbe Jones (132) bounced back with a first-period fall over Lafayette County’s Quentin Reickard to clinch a podium finish.
Jones will take on Maysville’s Kaleb Jestes once the tournament picks back up today at 9 a.m.
Third and fifth-place placement matches for all classes will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the finals round to follow at 4:30 p.m.
