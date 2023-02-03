The Neosho Wildcats traveled to Branson for a Central Ozark Conference contest and headed back home after burying 16 3-pointers to aid in an 86-43 victory.
Neosho (16-4, 3-0 COC) jumped out to a quick 26-8 lead after one quarter of play. Collier Hendricks and Brock Franklin led the way with three triples apiece for nine points. Carter Fenske added another 3-pointer for 21 of the team's 26.
The Wildcats kept that momentum for the entire game as they went on to outscore the Pirates in the final three periods as well.
Franklin, along with Isaiah Green, led the team in scoring with 15. Hendricks and Fenske both finished with 11 while Kael Smith tallied 10 — 8 of them in the third quarter. Green also collected nine assists while Franklin had seven.
Baslee led the team with eight rebounds and slammed home a dunk just before halftime as a part of his 4 points.
“The guys played great tonight after being off for 10 days," head coach Zane Culp said. "Happy we got going with our big games coming up next week against Joplin and Ozark. Should be a fun end to the season."
Branson was led by Jayce Culver and Justin Gill with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
