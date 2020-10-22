The Neosho football team looks to close out the regular season on a high note tonight when it plays host to Central Ozark Conference foe Joplin at 7 at Bob Anderson Stadium.
Neosho (0-8, 0-8 COC) is trying to avoid its first winless regular season since 2013. The Wildcats came close to pulling out their first triumph last week as it mounted a second-half comeback at Willard, but a blocked extra-point kick near the end of regulation and a game-clinching interception in overtime enabled Willard to escape with a 27-20 victory.
“We played better up front and we did a lot of good things overall,” Neosho coach Leon Miller said. “We still left some points on the field, but we showed a lot of improvement and just executed better as a team.”
Despite the loss, the game marked Neosho’s most productive performance of the season. The Wildcats recorded 266 yards of offense and recorded a season-high point total. And on a night that required overtime, Neosho surrendered the second fewest points it had allowed all season.
Running back Jared Siler had his best outing of the season as he erupted for 230 yards and one touchdown on 31 carries. Drayke Perry finished with two touchdowns, one on a short run and another on a 14-yard pass from quarterback Logan Whetzell.
“We feel like we’re improving and getting better each and every day,” Miller said. “We’ve shown we’re moving in the right direction despite all of the injuries and things that have plagued us for a lot of the year. So the goal is to go out and continue that this week, because like I said last week, we want to end the season feeling good about ourselves and our development.”
Next up for Neosho is a Joplin team that’s shown it’s a force to be reckoned with when at full strength. The Eagles played a pair of COC contenders tough in the first two weeks, beating Webb City 41-40 and then falling 35-34 at Nixa. But injuries later played a crucial role for Joplin in losses to Ozark, Willard and Carthage.
“When they’re healthy and have all of their cats, they’re a different ball club,” Miller said. “I think that’s part of their ups and downs a little bit this season. But they have good speed and athleticism on both sides of the ball.”
Among the keys for Neosho, according to Miller, are to contain Joplin’s standout running back, Nathan Glades, who has rushed for 1,260 yards and 20 touchdowns on 183 carries. The agile and swift-footed back is averaging nearly seven yards per carry, and he’s also among the team’s top passing targets with 311 yards on 25 catches.
“All you can do is try to contain him,” Miller said. “He’s going to get his opportunities, but we have to be good out in the open field and tackle.”
Joplin has claimed back-to-back wins over Neosho, claiming a 56-21 win last season and a 20-6 win in 2018, since joining the COC.
“We feel like if we do what we’re supposed to do and taught to do up front and take care of the football, then we can have some success,” Miller said. “It’s all about building on the successes we had last week.”
