The first win of the season has proven to be an elusive one for the Neosho football team.
But following an 0-3 start, the Wildcats look to right the ship tonight when they play host to Branson at 7 at Bob Anderson Stadium.
In a setback last Friday at Carthage, the Wildcats recorded their first score of the season thanks to an 18-play, 72-yard drive that was capped by an eight-yard touchdown run by running back Talon Mitchell. But in the end, the Wildcats couldn’t keep up with a Carthage offense that erupted for 346 yards and six touchdowns, falling by a 42-7 score.
The Wildcats totaled 160 yards of offense and were led by Mitchell, who accounted for 69 yards on 23 carries. Drayke Perry recorded 48 yards on 11 attempts, while quarterback Logan Whetzell, making just his second career start, completed 3 of 4 passes for 20 yards.
Neosho opened the season with a 21-0 home loss to Republic and then suffered a 45-0 loss at Webb City in Week 2.
The Wildcats take on a Branson squad that’s averaging 14.3 points per game while giving up 29.3 points to its opponents.
The Pirates (1-2), however, are coming off their first win of the season after claiming a narrow 21-20 triumph over visiting Carl Junction last week. Branson built a 21-0 lead by halftime and then staved off a comeback attempt by the Bulldogs in the second half.
Branson quarterback Tristan Pierce has thrown for 331 yards on 50-of-74 passing with two touchdowns. Brady Blackwell leads the team in receiving with 217 yards and two touchdowns on 19 catches, and Cristian Berumen has headlined the team’s run game with 173 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries.
Neosho claimed a 21-14 win over Branson last season at Bob Anderson Stadium. The triumph snapped a two-game losing streak against the Pirates and marked the Wildcats’ first win of the 2019 campaign.
Branson suffered a 42-6 loss to Nixa in its season opener before falling 26-16 to Ozark in Week 2.
