For the second consecutive week, Neosho has a home football game as the Wildcats entertain Webb City in a Central Ozark Conference contest.
Kickoff is at 7 at Bob Anderson Stadium.
No doubt the Wildcats (1-1) will be facing a fired-up team of Cardinals (1-1) after Webb City lost at home to Joplin 35-28 last Saturday night.
Plagued by five turnovers, Webb City fell behind the Eagles 35-7 in the third quarter. A touchdown late in the third quarter and two fourth-quarter scores pulled the Cardinals within seven points, but the Cardinals couldn't get any closer.
"They're going to come out and do what they do," Neosho coach Leon Miller said of the Cardinals. "And they are pretty good at it."
Miller hasn't seen any difference in the Cardinals this season.
"They have their schemes, and they have players who are vested in it," he said.
The Wildcats prevailed in their home debut 21-14 over Branson last Friday.
Quarterback Gage Kelley scored all three Neosho touchdowns on runs of 1, 29 and 69 yards and gained 184 yards on 23 carries. His final touchdown snapped a 14-14 tie with 1:16 left in the third quarter and came on the first play after Weston Durman's interception near the goal line and return to the 31-yard line.
"(Kelley) had a nice game for us," Miller said. "He's a good runner. When things break down, he has a chance to still make a play."
Neosho's defense limited the Pirates to 14 points after they tallied 42 in a season-opening victory over Republic. Neosho also had two takeaways.
"They had one big play on us," Miller said. "They moved the ball here and there on us.
"We played better. We were pretty disciplined for the most part. We're young. We have to get more experience. ... We're getting all on the same page."
