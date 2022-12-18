Neosho boys basketball hadn’t seen a winning record in multiple seasons. They hadn’t even seen consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins in a while.
Until Brock Franklin, Carter Fenske, Kael Smith, Michael Day, Carter Baslee, Isaiah Green and Jared Siler reached high school, that is. These seven Wildcats are now seniors.
“Coming into our freshman year, we set goals for ourselves to be one of the best classes to come through here,” Franklin said. “I think we’ve taken that every day to practice, and that’s the mentality we have every day.”
Over the course of the past three seasons, they’ve accumulated 43 wins and three straight campaigns of at least 13 wins.
“Only Brock Franklin really played varsity as a freshman, but they all made our varsity better because they immediately came in competing,” Neosho head coach Zane Culp said. “Seeing a group of seven seniors — we haven’t had seven seniors in a long time either — that wanted to work together through thick or thin and get to this spot … is exciting for the program and the community. … Because there were times where some of them weren’t playing varsity but they stuck to the course and loved each other.”
In the five years prior, Neosho earned 47 wins and just two seasons of 10 or more.
“That was our whole dream was to turn a program that hadn’t been doing so great for so many years and be that culture-setting team that I know we’re going to become,” Fenske said.
The Wildcats are off to a 5-1 start in the 2022-23 season and are in their fifth year with Culp at the helm of the program. In Culp’s time as head coach, Neosho is 58-54.
One thing that has stood out about this group of kids is their togetherness throughout the years.
“The main thing you see is the closeness,” Culp said about his seniors. “They really are like brothers. That comes out in both ways that they want to cheer for each other and love each other, but they’ll also fight. Which can be good and bad, especially when you’re at practice competing with each other.”
Smith agreed with that type of bond coach Culp described.
“I see a family,” Smith said. “At every point. On and off the court, a family.”
That family atmosphere has powered Neosho the past three seasons. Especially last year when they won 17 games, the program’s most since 2005. The Wildcats were also state ranked at one point last year.
“Last year, we had a 23-point-per-game scorer, so we kind of knew who we were going to depend on,” Culp said. “We need to see a bunch of different guys step up every game. So that way when COC starts, we can depend on anyone to go get us a win or get us a bucket in a big moment.”
That 23 ppg last season came from senior K’dyn Waters. Now that he’s graduated, these seniors are ready to prove they can fill that void.
Part of proving that begins in the annual Neosho Holiday Classic. That tournament will tip off next Wednesday, Dec. 28.
“We won it last year and want to prove to everyone we can win it without K’dyn, too,” Day said. “We love K’dyn Waters and we always will, but we also want to prove to ourselves that we can go win it.”
Culp said that they always expect to win so they hope to be back in the championship game this year. His players reciprocated those expectations:
“First off, the Holiday Classic is something we grew up watching when we were kids,” Franklin said. “We get very excited about it. So, to play in it for my fourth year now, it’s an honor and our goal is to go win it in back-to-back years.”
The other guys agreed it was certainly what they’ve got in mind for the big midseason tournament. With these tournaments during the early to middle part of the season, teams can often learn a lot about themselves. Maybe where they’re the strongest or where they need the most improvement. The seniors agreed that offensive consistency needs to be a focus of improvement in the coming weeks and that defense has been a foundation of theirs to this point.
“A lot of the games our defense is great and it’s what keeps us in it and able to win it,” Day said. “But, overall if we work on getting good shots every possession and not turning the ball over I think we can be a really good and competitive team.”
Coach Culp has noticed that there’s no panic in his guys this year. At one point this season, they trailed Monett 11-2 early in the game and he said the team never panicked, they just understood the moment and took care of it.
The Wildcats may have compiled more wins last year than the program had seen in a single season in 17 years, but the seniors aren’t stopping there.
“It was special,” Smith said. “We were trying to get 20. We’re going to get 20 this year. … That’s just a goal and we’re going to get there.”
These guys haven’t just been setting goals since their freshman year. Some of them have been studying the school history as well. Tyler Chaney’s success at Neosho was mentioned as well and they know that during his senior year in 2003 was the last time a Wildcat team reached 20 wins or won back-to-back Holiday Classic titles. They want to leave a similar mark on Neosho as the Missouri State University alum did.
Coach Culp knows what his guys have their eyes set on and he’s fine with that. But his goal for them isn’t about numbers.
“They like to put numbers on it, but my main thing is we want to win the next day whether that’s a practice or a game,” Culp said.
Culp added that he would like for his guys to be able to look back after their season is over and say “We had a chance to win every game.” He noted that the depth the team has this year has given them the ability to really use that next-man-up mentality. He thinks it could cause lineup problems for opponents as well with the versatility that their roster provides.
Neosho has moved up to Class 6 this season but that hasn’t fazed the players in terms of wanting to make a postseason run or the success they want to have.
“If we just work hard every day, work hard during games and play as hard as we possibly can, I think anything is possible,” Fenske said.
The Wildcats’ next game is at Aurora on Monday at 7:30.They will then meet Cassville on Dec. 28 at 5:30 in the first round of the Neosho Holiday Classic.
