A new tradition will start for the Neosho baseball program on Thursday.
The Wildcats are set to play host to the inaugural Roy B. Shaver Classic tournament at Neosho Athletic Complex, which honors the late NHS superintendent who passed away last year.
"We are really excited," Neosho coach Bo Helsel said. "It started with the school getting turf last year. Roy B. Shaver threw out the first pitch last year at our first game on the turf, which was awesome. But then he passed away. We just felt like this is a perfect way to honor him. He was a big pillar in our community and was our superintendent for a long time.
"I remember my first year we do a tour in our teacher training and Roy used to be the guide for the tour every year. Everybody knows him. We're really excited to start this and honor his name."
The event will run Thursday through Saturday. There's six total teams in Neosho, Reeds Spring, Parkview, Diamond, Strafford and Hillcrest.
"The goal is to eventually get this into a big tournament," Helsel said. "Right now, it will be a three-day tournament. We're definitely planning on keeping this going every year, for sure."
The tourney kicks off with the hosts playing Reeds Spring at 2:30 p.m. The Wolves then play Parkview at 5 and the first day's action is capped off with the Vikings and Wildcats in a nightcap at 7:30.
Friday's slate has Diamond versus Strafford at 2:30, Hillcrest against Strafford at 5 and Diamond facing Hillcrest at 7:30.
Championship Saturday features the fifth place game at 10 a.m., followed by third place at 12:30 and title game at 3.
"It's exciting we've started 2-0," Helsel said. "I think the competition coming out is great. We're going to open with Reeds Spring tomorrow, who I know is a solid team. I know coach (Jason) Reinsch personally — their new coach. Parkview is always a good OC (Ozark Conference) team.
"I know (Diamond, Strafford and Hillcrest) can compete, so it will be good. We will get to see what we are made of early on. Parkview has a great arm. Kid's pretty solid, throws in about the mid-80s. I think we'll see him tomorrow night. It will be a cold one, but if you can bare the cold, there will definitely be some good games to come out and see."
