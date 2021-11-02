BOLIVAR, Mo. — The Neosho soccer team is headed back to a district championship game for the sixth straight season.
The top-seeded Wildcats blanked fourth-seeded Willard 8-0 on Tuesday night in a Class 3 District 6 semifinal matchup in Bolivar.
Neosho (13-4) will face second-seeded Bolivar (17-5), a 3-1 winner over third-seeded Webb City, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Bolivar High School.
During last year’s special 19-2 campaign, the Wildcats blanked the Liberators 5-0 in the state sectionals to punch their ticket to their fourth consecutive state quarterfinals.
Of course, Neosho's bid at a second straight final four appearance fell short in a 3-1 loss to Glendale on Nov. 10, 2020.
