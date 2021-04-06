NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho girls soccer team scored four goals in the first half en route to a 6-1 victory on Tuesday night at Carver Complex.
Erika Ornelas and Breanna Alvarado each had two goals for the Wildcats, while Abby Jarvis scored one goal.
Jarvis finished with the game's only assist.
Neosho totaled 11 shots total and 10 shots on the net in the contest. The Wildcats controlled the ball for the majority of the game, posting a time possession of 45:43.
The Wildcats host Springfield Catholic at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
