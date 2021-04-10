OZARK, Mo. — The Neosho girls soccer concluded its play in the Ozark Tournament on a strong note, downing Osage 3-1 on Saturday morning at Ozark High School.
Erika Ornelas, Abby Jarvis and Breanna Alvarado all found the back of the net for the Wildcats.
Shelby Roberts recorded seven saves for Neosho between the sticks.
The Wildcats open up Central Ozark Conference play with a home matchup against Republic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
