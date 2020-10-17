The Neosho boys soccer team has been on a historic run over the last three seasons, and that culminated into arguably its best season in school history last fall.
The Wildcats placed fourth in Class 3 and put together 18 wins as they reached the Final Four for the first time in program history.
How have they followed that up so far in 2020?
Neosho has won 14 of its 15 games this season and look poised to claim its fourth straight district title. The Wildcats have been so dominant of late they were ranked as the 18th best team in the nation and second-best team in Missouri, according to MaxPreps.
St. Dominic (O’Fallon) is the top-ranked team in Missouri, coming in at 14 in the national rankings.
“A lot of hard work has been put in from our guys,” Neosho coach James Carter said. “That stands out more than anything. They work extremely hard. They have put a lot of time and effort into this game, especially this group of seniors. It’s all paying off at the end here, but it’s been years of work from them.
“They have been extremely coachable. I have two great assistant coaches, which really helps as well.”
Not only have the Wildcats dominated offensively but defensively as well. Neosho is outscoring its opponents 79-11 while the defense has pitched nine shutouts.
One of those shutouts was a 2-0 victory over Carthage on Sept. 29. The Tigers were 12-0 prior to playing the Wildcats.
Carter attributed the team’s success on both sides of the ball to the players buying into the system.
“I think one of the great things about our team is if you came to any different game — pick out a different player or look at the defense one day and then a couple of guys on offense the next day — it could be any number of guys on the offensive end,” Carter said. “That makes us hard to game plan for because it could be anybody on any given day.”
Neosho is averaging five goals per game and allowing not even a goal per game. Senior Alberto Robledo has a team-high 23 goals while sophomore Juan Perez and senior Carlos Estrada have 13 and 9, respectively.
Senior goalkeeper Kayden Wood has picked up 29 saves.
“Every game there is always a different guy that performs,” Carter said. “That is a luxury to have that kind of roster.”
Carter said the key going forward for the Wildcats is staying within themselves the rest of this season.
“All the goals they have left — they can still get and they still can not get,” Carter said. “Everything is still on the table for us as we close out the season. We just have to keep everything in front of us and focus on what we are doing in training because that’s really the most important part.”
