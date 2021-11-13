SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Neosho soccer team nearly overcame an early 3-0 deficit, but Glendale held on for a 3-2 victory in a Class 3 state quarterfinal matchup on Saturday afternoon.
The Falcons (25-3) advances to play Ladue, a 2-0 winner over Mehlville, in the state semifinals next Friday at 11 a.m. in Fenton at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park.
Glendale took a 2-0 lead after a strong first half thanks to goals from Alex Spence and Cayden Meyer in the first 16 minutes of action. Then at the 45th minute of the second half, the Falcons extended their advantage to 3-0 with a goal from Andrew Balanean.
But the Wildcats did not quit down the stretch.
Neosho's Gabriel Zapete found the back of the net in the 63rd minute to trim the deficit to 3-1. Zapete tallied another goal just five minutes later as the Wildcats' made it a one-score margin.
Fresh off its fifth consecutive district title, Neosho ends the season with a 14-5 overall record. The Wildcats graduate 12 seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.