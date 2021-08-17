The Neosho Wildcats have seen a great era of soccer over the last four years with an historic senior class leading the way.
For the first time since 2017, Neosho will be without Alberto Robledo, Kayden Wood, Diego Vargas, Eder Aguirre, Carlos Estrada and Carlos Hernandez, who are now playing soccer collegiately.
Among the accolades that senior class accomplished were four district titles and a fourth-place finish in Class 3 in 2019. The Wildcats went a combined 37-11 over the last two seasons, capped by going undefeated in Central Ozark Conference play last year — another first in school history.
“I’m super thankful to have coached those guys and have a great season with them,” Wildcats coach James Carter said. “I’m happy the way they (ended) their high school careers. For those seniors if you look back on their four-year span, it’s awesome. I’m happy for them. Mostly, I’m just thankful to be part of it.”
Neosho returns five starters this fall, including Juan and Edwin Lucas, Yeison Vasquez, Gabriel Zapete and Juan Perez. Carter expects contributions from Alexis Ramos, who will replace Wood as the team’s goalkeeper.
“I’m excited about them,” Carter said. “It’s a new group. There are always challenges. We have only had a week of practice so far, so we are still working out the kinks. It has been a lot of fun. They are a great group. They are great young men. That’s always nice when you have a group like that.”
One of the Wildcats’ top returning players is Perez, who embarks on his junior campaign after tallying 17 goals last season. He is Neosho’s top returning goal scorer.
“We are expecting more of the same from Juan,” Carter said. “Great player. If you look at some of his goals in the postseason last year, one stands out against Bolivar for sure in our sectional game where he worked his way into a goal. But he’s a great athlete. He’s really hard to knock off the ball because he is so sturdy and strong. I’m sure he will score goals for us just like he has been.”
The Wildcats’ roster is also comprised of Andy Lopez, Erik Estrada, Byron Gomez, Juan Blancarte, Walker Stipp, Noah Chapman, Rudy Gomez, Andy Vargas, David Bravo, Willis Jarvis, Leonard Gindling, Christian and Bryan Hernandez and Oscar Granadis.
“Rudy has decided to come out this year and we are really excited for him,” Carter said. “I think he may break into the starting lineup, so that’s really exciting. Alexis is going to be involved in goalkeeping this year and got some varsity time last year. But I think he will really step into his role. We are really excited for him, too.”
Neosho opens the season Aug. 31 at Nixa. The Wildcats’ home opener is slated on Sept. 7 against Ozark.
Carter said his team is focused on the process until the regular season starts.
“We want to have good training sessions and have good practices that are intense and focused,” Carter said. “We talked a lot last week. Last week was our first practice. We were looking at Monday’s practice and getting better everyday. Our goal last week was that Friday’s practice was the best practice of the week. We were happy about that. I think if we keep doing that every week we will be alright.”
