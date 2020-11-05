Neosho and Bolivar clash at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Class 3 boys soccer sectional game at the Wildcats’ Bob Anderson Stadium.
Neosho (18-1) has won 15 straight since a 1-0 loss to Class 4 state qualifier Ozark on Sept. 11. The Wildcats rallied to beat Webb City 3-2 in overtime in the district final on Tuesday night.
Bolivar (10-10) played only one game in the three-team District 11 tournament. The Liberators edged Willard 1-0 to halt a three-game losing streak.
Saturday’s winner advances to the quarterfinals on Tuesday against the winner of Lebanon (17-8) vs. Glendale (15-4). With a victory, Neosho would be at home against Glendale or travel to Lebanon. A Bolivar victory would put the Liberators at home regardless who wins the other game in the bracket.
MILLER VOLLEYBALL
The Miller Cardinals are in Cape Girardeau to participate in the Class 2 bracket of the MSHSAA Volleyball Championships at Southeast Missouri’s Show Me Center.
Miller (31-2) plays Ste. Genevieve Valle Catholic (29-5-2) in a semifinal game tonight at 7.
Miller has won 19 straight since back-to-back losses to Camdenton and Carthage in the Mount Vernon Tournament. The Cardinals, coached by Tamra Landers, have lost only 11 sets all season.
Valle Catholic has won four straight and nine of its last 10.
The other semifinal, also at 7, pairs Lawson (25-0) against Living Word Christian School (6-7) from O’Fallon.
Lawson, like Miller, has been dominant while dropping only seven sets all season. Christian went 2-4 in September, then did not play during the first two weeks in October. After returning to action, the Cardinals lost their first three matches but have won their last four, including a 3-2 decision over Cabool in the state quarterfinals.
