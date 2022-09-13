Coming off a forgettable top of the first against Carl Junction, Neosho coach Catie Cummins approached the home dugout with a message of motivation in an attempt to put a spring in her team’s step.
“I challenged them at the end of the first and basically said we’ve got to get it together,” Cummins said.
The Wildcats never looked back, erasing an early 2-0 deficit and hung up crooked numbers in all five innings en route to a 13-2 victory over Carl Junction on Tuesday afternoon at NHS Athletic Complex.
Fresh off a signature 3-1 victory over McDonald County on Monday, Neosho continued its fast start, improving to 8-3 and 2-1 in Central Ozark Conference play.
“Maybe my words weren’t quite that kind, but that is about what it was,” Cummins said. “They responded. They faced that adversity and realized they were not sharp at first. They just bounced back. I was very pleased with that.”
In the bottom of the first, sophomore Beclynn Garrett tied the game at 2 with a two-run blast out to center field.
“The two-run home run got us back in it and it felt like a new game,” Cummins said. “We weren’t pressing as much.”
Neosho senior Baylie Bowers broke the tie by scoring on a wild pitch in the second. The Wildcats tacked on three runs in the third. Sophomore Carleigh Kinnaird collected a two-run triple, while senior Grace Johnson put Neosho ahead 6-2 with an RBI single.
And the floodgates opened in the fourth. The Wildcats plated five runs across to stretch their lead to 11-2.
Autumn Kinnaird stole home, while senior Abbie Carpenter followed with an RBI single. Carpenter and Garrett later scored on a fielding error and Johnson capped the inning with a run-scoring double.
A freshman, Autumn Kinnaird put the finishing touches on the win with a two-run inside the park home run in the fifth for Neosho.
Senior Chloe Patterson was solid in the circle for the Wildcats. The righty struck out five batters and issued no walks through four innings of three-hit softball.
Patterson’s only blemishes were an RBI groundout to Carl Junction’s Madi Olds and Ryleigh Palmer scoring on a passed ball. Both runs were unearned.
Sophomore Carleigh Kinnaird fanned two batters in a scoreless top of the fifth for Neosho.
“I thought Chloe did a great job settling in after the first,” Cummins said. “She gave up a few hard hits, but other than that, she worked the ball around. She looked good at the plate. The plan was to leave her at least through that 8-9-1 in the fifth. But taking the ball from her we decided it was best not to risk it. We had somebody else warmed up. Carleigh came in, shut them down and did a great job.”
Neosho’s middle order of Garrett, Carpenter and Carleigh Kinnaird combined to go 7 for 9 with six runs scored and five RBI.
“It was different from yesterday,” Cummins said. “The pitcher (Neveah Dodson from McDonald County) was quicker, so we prepared on Sunday for that pitcher. We made an in-game adjustment for today. I thought our middle of the lineup didn’t necessarily need the in-game adjustment. They needed the in-bat adjustments.
“They whiffed on a few pitches, saw a pitch go by and then they were ready to go. I was very pleased with our in-bat adjustments. We didn’t have to wait around the second or third time through the lineup to hit the ball hard.”
Autumn Kinnaird and Johnson each finished 2 for 2 with two RBI for the Wildcats. Bowers also tallied two hits and scored two runs.
Kylie Spencer suffered the loss for Carl Junction, which fell to 4-6 and 0-3 in the COC. The righty surrendered four earned runs on five hits in two innings of work.
Olds, Hannah Cantrell and Dezi Williams had hits for the Bulldogs.
"We came out of the gate ready to play. But we made some costly mistakes both mentally and physically,” Carl Junction coach Zak Petty said. “To be honest, that’s not our M.O. It used to be, but it’s not. We expect to be a little more sound defensively, in the circle and even at the plate. We had good at-bats at times, but sometimes we have to focus on putting the ball in play a little bit more. Overall, I’m disappointed. But we’ll move on.”
Neosho hosts Branson on Thursday while Carl Junction entertains Republic.
Cummins has high expectations for her Wildcats looking ahead.
“It has been a lot of fun, but I think we are still not playing our best ball,” Cummins said. “I’m okay with that. We want to be playing our best in October. That is the goal. We are in a good spot to finish at the top of our conference. We have to have that right mindset. So far, we are playing well. We are still not at our best, but we are playing well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.