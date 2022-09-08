REPUBLIC, Mo. — Neosho's softball team fell to Republic 10-3 Thursday afternoon on the road.
The Wildcats slipped to 5-3.
Republic slugged four home runs and finished with 10 hits. Annabelle Gerhardt-Hobbs had a pair of solo blasts, while Jenna Belcher went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI.
Addison Walker added a pair of hits, including a solo home run. Piper Dishman earned the complete-game win, allowing three earned runs on five hits with 13 strikeouts.
Neosho had five hits. Alexis Carpenter went 3 for 4 with a run scored to lead the offense.
Carleigh Kinnaird took the loss. She surrendered six runs (two earned) on four hits through 1 2/3 innings of work.
The Wildcats play at McDonald County on Monday.
