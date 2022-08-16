Despite injuries and COVID-19 issues in 2021, the Neosho softball team fought through the adversity with a 14-14 finish.
“We did our best to put the best lineup out for each game, but that came with a lot of changes trying to fill holes,” Neosho coach Catie Cummins said. “We lacked consistency with who was on the field.”
The Wildcats are healthy once again and return everyone except Labette Community College signee Lilli Graue, Kaitlyn Killion, Maddie Carpenter and Liv Campbell.
Neosho certainly took away some positives from last season. Among those was getting a number of underclassmen a taste of varsity action.
“We had several kids play as underclassmen and I see that we will have several this year as well,” Cummins said. “I believe they got a glimpse of how good they could be and I see that translating to the field this year. I see our underclassmen having more confidence in their abilities.”
As for returnees, catcher McKaylie Forrest is poised for another big season. The senior earned all-region, all-district and all-conference recognition last season.
“Her knowledge of the game and leadership abilities is what sets her apart from others at that position,” Cummins said. “She’s been working hard this summer and coaching a 16U team, which has only made her better in those areas.”
Seniors Chloe Patterson (pitcher) and Abbie Carpenter (infielder) were both all-district honorees.
“Chloe and Abbie are similar types of players,” Cummins said. “They both have a good understanding of the game and are very consistent players. They rarely have rough games and when they do they bounce back quickly. That’s a great quality to have to be successful in softball.”
Another name to watch out for with Neosho is sophomore Beclynn Garrett. The versatile position player received a number of postseason accolades as just a freshman last year.
“She’s just a gamer,” Cummins said. “She goes hard in every rep she takes and that shows on the field. Last year she played third base, shortstop, catcher, left field and right field. We can put her anywhere and she’ll be successful because of her work ethic and natural athletic ability.”
The Wildcats other returning players are seniors Baylie Bowers (outfielder), Maelynn Garrett (infielder), Grace Johnson (utility), Jordyn Baker (infielder), Trinity Drake (utility) and Avery Bradford (outfielder).
Neosho will also count on juniors Phenix Scott (pitcher) and Tatiyana Douglas (outfielder), as well as sophomore Carleigh Kinnaird (pitcher).
Top newcomers include sophomore Avyn Blair (infielder/outfielder) and freshmen Olivia Emery (pitcher/utility) and Autumn Kinnaird (outfielder).
“I want our team to be viewed as a tough opponent that has a no quit attitude, clean defense and are impossible outs at the plate,” Cummins said. “I see our biggest strengths being our four arms in the circle. We also have good leadership and experience from our upperclassmen.
“The outfield is the biggest question mark at this point. We have a solid group of contenders, so it will really come down to who is going to consistently hit.”
Neosho hosts Monett on Aug. 29 to open the season.
