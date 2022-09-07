NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho softball team poured on the runs early and never looked back in a 15-0 triumph over New Covenant Academy in three innings on Wednesday afternoon at NHS Athletic Complex.
Neosho, improving to 6-2, upped its win streak to three games.
The Wildcats plated three runs in the first, four in the second and put the finishing touches on the run-rule win with eight runs in the third.
Neosho finished with 13 hits. Abbie Carpenter went 2 for 3 with three driven in, while Grace Johnson added a hit and two RBI.
Autumn Kinnaird, Beclynn Garrett and Olivia Emery each collected a pair of hits. Kinnaird scored three runs, while Garrett scored twice and Emery touched home once.
Garrett and Emery contributed RBI apiece. In the circle, Chloe Patterson fanned seven batters and fired three perfect innings.
Neosho travels to Republic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
