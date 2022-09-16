BRANSON, Mo. — The Neosho softball team certainly got off to a strong start in the Branson Lady Pirate Invitational on Friday.
Neosho swept Aurora and Glendale by scores of 14-0 and 6-0, respectively. The Wildcats improved to 11-3 heading into the final day of the invitational on Saturday.
Against Aurora, Neosho started fast with crooked numbers in three of five innings.
The Wildcats generated 11 hits. Maelynn Garett drove in a team-high three runs with one hit, while Baylie Bowers went 2 for 2 with two RBI. Beclynn Garrett, Abbie Carpenter and McKaylie Forrest contributed a pair of hits with RBI apiece.
Autumn Kinnaird also had a hit with two runs driven in as well for Neosho. Chloe Patterson went the distance and faced just two over the minimum with eight strikeouts.
In game two, Neosho plated five runs across in the second and one in the fourth.
Beclynn Garrett drove in a team-best three RBI with one hit to pace the Wildcat offense. Kinnaird and Carpenter both had run-scoring hits as well.
In the circle, Carleigh Kinnaird punched out eight batters over five two-hit frames for Neosho.
