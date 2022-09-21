MONETT, Mo. — Make it 10 wins in a row for the Neosho softball team.
The Wildcats cruised past Monett 16-3 in seven innings on Wednesday afternoon in Monett.
Neosho, improving to 16-3, scored one run in the first, three in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and four in the seventh.
Out of the bullpen, Carleigh Kinnaird shined for the Wildcats. She tossed five one-hit innings and struck out eight batters.
Starter Chloe Patterson took a no-decision for Neosho. She worked two innings and surrendered two earned runs on five hits.
The Wildcats generated 17 hits in the contest. Grace Johnson went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBI, while Autumn Kinnaird had a hit and drove in two.
Maelynn Garrett added a hit with one RBI. Beclynn Garrett went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Olivia Emery, Abbie Carpenter, Trinity Drake and Kinnaird each had run-scoring hits.
Baylie Bowers added a pair of hits with one run scored.
Neosho returns to Central Ozark Conference play at Ozark on Thursday.
