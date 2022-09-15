NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho tallied 10 hits and Olivia Emery fired a gem as the Wildcats defeated Branson 9-2 on Thursday afternoon at NHS Athletics Complex.
With the victory, Neosho improved to 9-3 and 3-1 in Central Ozark Conference play.
The Wildcats started fast, scoring three runs in the first, two runs in the second and four runs in the third. Neosho never looked back on the way to win the victory.
Baylie Bowers went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI to pace the Wildcat offense. Leadoff hitter Autumn Kinnaird was 3 for 3 with two runs scored, while Beclynn Garrett had a two-run home run.
Alexis Carpenter went 2 for 4 with a run scored as well for Neosho.
As for Emery, she went the distance on just 79 pitches. Emery limited Branson to two runs on four hits with seven punchouts and one walk.
The Wildcats play in the Branson Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
