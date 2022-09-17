BRANSON, Mo. — The Neosho softball team has a habit of performing well in Branson.
Neosho capped a 5-0 weekend by sweeping the final day's action to capture the Branson Lady Pirate Invitational for the fourth consecutive season on Saturday.
The Wildcats, improving to 14-3 overall, have won eight straight contests.
Neosho earned wins by scores of 13-0 over Joplin, 9-0 over host Branson and 2-1 over West Plains to finish the day.
Game one saw the Wildcats run-rule the Eagles in three innings. Neosho plated across two runs in the first and pulled away with 11 tallies in the second.
Beclynn Garrett finished a home run shy of the cycle, going 3 for 3 with four RBI to lead the way. Starter Olivia Emery had three strikeouts in three shutout frames.
Neosho started first against Branson, scoring four runs in the first and two runs apiece in the second and third innings. Garrett had a team-high three runs driven in against the Pirates.
Autumn Kinnaird went 2 for 2 with three runs scored, two walks and one RBI. Grace Johnson added a pair of hits with two RBI as well.
Carleigh Kinnaird tossed five two-hit frames in the circle. She fanned six batters and walked no one.
And Kinnaird accounted for Neosho's only offense in the win over West Plains. She collected a two-run single in the top of the first as the Wildcats' stellar pitching held down the fort the rest of the way.
Chloe Patterson struck out six batters over 3 1/3 innings of one-run softball. Emery put the finishing touches on a superb weekend with 2 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Neosho plays at Webb City on Tuesday.
EAGLES BOUNCE BACK
After falling to Neosho, Joplin bounced back in the best way possible. The Eagles closed the tournament with gritty victories by scores of 7-6 over West Plains and 11-10 over Branson.
Joplin, improving to an impressive 19-5 overall, finished 3-2 in Branson this weekend.
Against West Plains, the Eagles used a three-run second to separate themselves on the scoreboard. Joplin took a 5-3 lead in that inning and did not relinquish it.
Bailey Ledford and Riley Kelly each collected hits and drove in two runs. Kirsten McMillen had two singles and a walk, while Abby Lowery and Libby Munn picked up run-scoring hits apiece.
Ava Wolf earned the win. She allowed three earned runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings of work.
Wolf struck out three batters. Caelyn Bobski retired the final two batters in the fourth.
Game two was a wild one against Branson. The Eagles overcame an early 10-3 deficit with one run in the third, five runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth.
Ledford and Izzy Yust notched two hits each with three RBI to pace Joplin offensively. Jadyn Pankow had a hit and drove in two, while Ashley Phillips went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and had one RBI.
In relief of Bobski, Wolf proved to be dynamite for Joplin. She pitched four innings of one-run softball to pick up the win.
The Eagles play at Carl Junction on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.