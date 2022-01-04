NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho opened with a bang in the first quarter and went on to defeat East Newton 62-48 Tuesday in a boys basketball game at Neosho.
K’dyn Waters scored 19 points to pace Neosho (9-2). Carter Fenske added 15 points and Isaiah Green chipped in 10 to top the Wildcats.
"Defense was the name of the game tonight," Neosho coach Cody Culp said. "We played great team defense and I was really proud of our effort. Fenske played great tonight on both ends. He hit some big shots and grabbed big boards while playing great defense."
Gabe Bergen had 14 points and Marshall Renner 11 to lead East Newton.
Neosho opens play in the Locust Grove Tournament in Oklahoma on Thursday. East Newton hosts Reeds Spring on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.