ANDERSON, Mo. — The Neosho cross country teams dominated the 1st annual Mustang Stampede, claiming the boys and girls team championships on Saturday at Rock Junior High.
On the boys side, the Wildcats posted a team score of 31. Neosho's Kaden Cole took the individual title with a time of 17:03.53 — next closest was Monett's Julio Cruz (17:44).
Carson Newell of Neosho came in third, while teammates Harry Slinkard and Bryce Hall placed seventh and ninth, respectively. Connor Jordon (15), Gabriel Mabrey (21) and Corbin Goins (25) round out the Wildcats' top finishers.
Nesoho won the team title on the girls side with a team score of 31, featuring seven runners in the top 29. Chloe Wood was the Wildcats' top finisher as she finished as the runner-up to Lamar's Kiersten Potter, who won the race with a time of 21:02.
Riley Kemna placed fourth for Neosho, followed by Makenna Davis in 10th, Bailey Miller in 11th, Adrianna Adams in 17th, Jayden Adams in 25th and Lakyn Prough in 29th.
