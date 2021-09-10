SENECA, Mo. — The Neosho cross country team took home the hardware on Thursday afternoon.
The Wildcats claimed the boys and girls team titles at the annual Seneca Cross Country Invitational. Neosho boys finished in first with a team score of 37 and the girls posted the lowest mark of 28.
Neosho's Kaden Cole won the boys race with a time of 16:44, while teammate Carson Newell came in at fifth with a finish of 18:48.
Julio Cruz of Monett was second in a mark of 17:39, followed by Southwest's Christian Long at 18:35 and Purdy's Bryce Ozbun at 18:38.
Blaine Breshears (Lamar), Isaac Bales and Kelton Sorrell (East Newton), Harry Slinkard (Neosho) and Caleb Leach (Cassville) make up the rest of the top 10.
College Heights featured one runner in the top 20 with Rolen Sanderson placing 14th.
As for team scores, Lamar was second with 64, East Newton third with 71, Cassville fourth with 122, College Heights fifth with 139, McDonald County sixth with 151, Monett seventh with 152, Reeds Spring eighth with 206 and Aurora in ninth with 218.
On the girls side, Neosho was led by Riley Kemna, who crossed the line with a time of 21:20. The Wildcats' flexed their depth with five other runners placing in the top 20.
Chloe Wood (fifth), Bailey Miller (eighth), Makenna Davis (13), Lakyn Prough (18) and Adrianna Adams (20) make up Neosho's top finishers.
Kiersten Potter of Lamar took home the individual crown with a run of 21:07, while Aurora's Kaci Singer came in second with a time of 21:16.
Madelynn Jordan was College Heights' top finisher, placing at 29th.
As for team scores, Cassville placed second with a mark of 51, Monett in third with 89, College Heights fourth with 99, McDonald County fifth with 107 and Reeds Spring sixth with 126.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.