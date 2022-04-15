GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Neosho track and field teams dominated the field at the Gravette Lion Invitational on Thursday evening in Arkansas.
Neosho captured both the boys and girls team titles with 194.5 and 127 points, respectively.
Siloam Springs was next closest in the boys with 74.5 points, while Gravette had 96.3 points on the girls side.
There were 23 total teams in attendance.
"Overall, I was very pleased with our effort," Neosho track and field coach Randy Mustain said. "It's always exciting to get out of state and see some new competition. The kids did a great job competing and supporting each other. I'm very proud of the team as a whole."
The Wildcats were aided by a whopping 10 event wins in the boys events. Missouri Southern signee Kaden Cole had a day by winning three individual events and helping Neosho win one relay race.
The senior won the 800-meter run (1:57), 1,600 (4:43) and 3,200 (10:05). Cole’s 800 record time was a new school record.
"Highlight of the night: Kaden breaking the school record in the open 800m," Mustain said. "We are super proud of his accomplishment. MSSU is gaining a fantastic young man and athlete to their program next year."
Isaiah Green took first in the 400-meter dash in 54.31 seconds, while Eric Bebie won the 110 hurdles in 16.13. Colin Ortiz won the pole vault by clearing 11-6 and Jared Siler was first in the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 1 inch.
The Wildcats were successful in the relays, winning the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800. The 4x200 team consisted of Evan Haskins, Marcus Duncan, Izaiah Hill and Tyrese Hill, while the 4x400 featured Izaiah Hill, Haskins, Connor Jordan and Green.
Neosho’s 4x800 team was Cole, Jordan, Gabe Mabrey and Carson Newell.
In addition, Jordan took second in the 800, Brandon Doyle posted a runner-up finish in the 1,600 and Bebie came in third in the 300 hurdles.
Green placed second in the triple jump, while Siler was third in the high jump. Eric Renner and Hadyn Riggers took third and fourth in the shot put.
Neosho’s 4x100 relay team of Haskins, Talon Mitchell, Konnor Siler and Tyrese Hill took second.
In the girls, the Wildcats claimed five events and posted a slew of runner-up finishes.
Sophomore Riley Kemna headlined Neosho by winning the 800 (2:31), 1,600 (5:25) and 3,200 (11:28).
The Wildcats were victorious in the 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays. Taigen Mitchell, Claire Burhart, Heaven Kivett and Madilyn Ebbinghaus were part of the 4x400, while Chloe Wood, Kivett, Lakyn Prough and Kemna starred on the 4x800.
Ebbinghaus took second in the 200 and third in the 400. Wood was a runner-up in the 3,200 behind Kemna.
Bailey Miller finished third in the pole vault.
