NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho’s boys basketball team outscored Ozark 22-4 in the third quarter but had to withstand a tough Ozark comeback in the fourth to prevail 52-47 Thursday.
Ozark led 22-20 at halftime but fell behind 42-26 after three periods before regaining momentum with a 21-10 advantage in the final quarter.
Isaiah Green led Neosho with 16 points, while Kael Smith added 13 and Carter Baslee 10.
Garrett Ballard topped Ozark with 12, while Jace Whatley added 11 and Hudson Roberts 10.
