Neosho High School will play host to the Class 5 District 7 tournament from May 14-18 at NHS Athletic Complex.
The first quarterfinal game pairs fourth-seeded Carl Junction versus fifth-seeded Raytown South at noon on May 14. Third-seeded Neosho then faces sixth-seeded Pembroke Hill at 2.
Second-seeded Webb City meets seventh-seeded Grandview at 4, while top-seeded McDonald County tangles with eighth-seeded Ruskin at 6.
The first semifinal game will be played on May 16 with the winner of Webb City-Grandview and Neosho-Pembroke Hill playing at 4. The McDonald County-Ruskin and Carl Junction-Raytown South winner follows at 6.
The district championship game will be played at 6 p.m. on May 18.
Ranked fourth in the state, McDonald County (19-6) is fresh off winning the Big 8 West Conference title. Webb City is the only other state-ranked team in the district, checking in at No. 10.
