NEOSHO, Mo. — First game in the history of the Roy B. Shaver Classic tournament.
Neosho’s baseball team couldn’t have scripted a better start.
The Wildcats jumped on Reeds Spring early with a plethora of runs and received strong pitching en route to a 13-3 victory in five innings on Thursday afternoon at Roy B. Shaver Baseball Field.
“It was an exciting win,” said Neosho coach Bo Helsel, who’s in his first season at the helm. “A lot of balls hit hard. I don’t think we played our best game. I think we need to play better by the time we get to conference, but we preach throwing strikes and not striking out. We had too many strikeouts today, but our pitcher threw a lot of strikes and we were ready to play behind him. That was a big win for us, for sure.”
The offensive fireworks started from the onset for the hosts.
River Brill got the Wildcats on the board, coming around to score after an errant throw to third base from Reeds Spring catcher Will Foster on an attempted steal.
Catcher Eli Zar then drove Austin Rodriguez home on an RBI double into the left-center field gap to widen Neosho’s advantage to 2-0.
And then Carson Williams dazzled in the top of the second with his glovework.
The second baseman ranged to his left up the middle on a sharply hit ground ball off the bat of Brandt Miller and made a jump throw to first base Carter Fenske, robbing Miller of a leadoff single.
“I tell people all the time that Carson might be the best (defensive) second baseman in the COC,” Helsel said. “He made plays like that last year. Everytime a ball is hit either up the middle or past first base, I always feel like he is going to make the play. It did not shock me at all.”
Then in the bottom half of the inning, Williams showed he could do damage with the bat. The right-hander hitter lined a two-run double out to left field to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead.
The biggest blow of the game came from right fielder Wyatt Shadwick. The junior launched a two-run bomb over the left field fence as Neosho’s advantage swelled to six.
“I tell Wyatt all the time to pull the ball hard,” Helsel said. “When he tries to pull the ball, he’s a good enough hitter and his hands stay back, he can hit it the other way. I knew he was due for that. I have been expecting that for a couple of games. It didn’t surprise me at all.”
The Wildcats added four more runs in the third, opening up the lead to 10-0. Carter Baslee scored on a fielding error to get the scoring started, while Fenske doubled down the left field line to bring home Reese Miller.
Brill then plated Fenske on an RBI single to right field and Rodriguez capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly on a deep drive to left field.
Neosho’s lead ballooned to 11-0 following a sac fly from Quenton Hughes in the bottom of the fourth, but Reeds Spring avoided the run rule and prolonged the game with three runs in the top of the fifth thanks to RBI singles from Will Foster, Dayne Smith and Miller.
But the Wildcats landed the knockout punch with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Brill scored on a throwing error and Hughes drove an RBI single the other way to end it.
A junior, Kael Smith was solid for Neosho. The righthander fanned six batters while walking one and allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits.
“Kid’s a grinder,” Helsel said. “He’s 2-0 now on the season. He just pumps strikes, but his changeup was working well today. He kept that down. He was spotting up his fastball and throwing strikes all day long.”
The Wildcats didn’t just defeat Reeds Spring. Neosho, led by a complete game effort from Fenske, defeated Parkview 4-3 in the nightcap.
Shadwick rapped two more hits, while Hughes drove in two runs.
Neosho will play in the tourney championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Fresh off a 4-23 record a year ago, the Wildcats (4-0) have already matched their win total from last season.
“We don’t even talk about the record from last year,” Helsel said. “I think the guys want to forget about it. But it's in the back of everybody’s mind. Once we are able to pass it, we will feel a lot better and look to set new records and goals for this year. Starting off the season like this, you can’t ask for much better than this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.