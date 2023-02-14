CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Neosho boys basketball team raced out to a big halftime lead Tuesday and went on to turn back host Carl Junction 64-47.
The Wildcats (18-5) led 32-19 at intermission and 52-32 at the end of the third quarter.
Isaiah Green had 21 points, Kael Smith 14 and Carter Baslee 10 for Neosho.
Ayden Bard topped the Bulldogs (8-15) with 11 points.
The Bulldogs will travel to Ozark for a Thursday game. Neosho is at Republic on Friday.
