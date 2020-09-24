The road doesn’t get any easier in Week 5 for a Neosho football team that is still seeking its first win of the season.
The Wildcats (0-4, 0-4 COC) hit the road to take on unbeaten Nixa (4-0, 4-0) tonight at 7 at Nixa High School. Neosho is 2-8 against the Eagles since 2010 and suffered a 20-6 loss last season at Bob Anderson Stadium.
“At times we’ve done some good things, and other times we’ve imploded,” Neosho coach Leon Miller said. “We’ve been struggling, and a lot of that has to do with injuries playing a big role and our opponents, too. There’s no easy weeks in this league, and we have kids that are being forced to grow up real fast. It’s tough. But to their credit, the kids are working, the coaches are working and everybody’s still hammering away to try and get better.”
Neosho is hoping to avoid its first 0-5 start since 2017. It will be tasked with containing a Nixa team that’s scored 38.5 points per game while limiting opponents to 13.3 points.
The Eagles had a notable 35-34 win over Joplin in Week 2. They also come off a 35-7 triumph over Republic last week in a game that saw running back Ramone Green and quarterback Austin McCracken account for two touchdowns apiece.
“They’re athletic, and it looks like they have good team speed on both sides of the ball,” Miller said of Nixa. “They have nice size at the receiver positions. Defensively, they fly around and get to the ball really well. They’re 4-0 for a reason.”
The Neosho offense has struggled this season, averaging 5.5 points per game, but strides were made last week as the Wildcats totaled 180 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in a 49-15 loss to Branson.
Running back Talon Mitchell totaled 92 yards and had one 77-yard touchdown run. Fullback Drayke Perry tallied 45 yards on seven carries.
The Wildcats lost standout offensive and defensive lineman Kaden Decker to an injury late in the first quarter. The senior never returned to the game, and his status for this week is questionable.
“We’ve had our share of adversity already this season, but we’re just trying to improve in every aspect each week,” Miller said. “Offensively, we’re just trying to get the offensive line on the same page and have everyone working as one unit. Defensively, we have to do a better job of tackling. We’ve had kids in position to make plays, and they’re just not making them. We just have to be more aggressive and execute.”
Nixa is looking for its first 5-0 start since 2017. That year, the Eagles claimed a narrow 21-20 win over Neosho before closing the season with five consecutive losses to finish 5-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.