The Neosho football team (2-7) hits the road to take on West Plains (8-1) in the first round of the Class 4 District 6 playoffs tonight at 7 in West Plains.
The seventh-seeded Wildcats are seeking their fifth consecutive win in a district playoff opener. Last season they picked up back-to-back wins over Monett and Marshfield before falling to Webb City in the district championship game.
Last week, Neosho earned a 34-28 win over Central Ozark Conference foe Republic in a regular-season finale to snap a six-game losing streak.
Quarterback Gage Kelley scored a touchdown on a sneak on the game’s final play to secure the victory for the Wildcats. Kelley’s score was set up by a Hail Mary pass that was hauled in by Quincey Willis at the 1-yard line.
Neosho finished with 381 yards of offense and set a season-high in points.
“Our kids played hard for all four quarters, and we’re hoping a lot of that will carry over into the playoffs now,” Neosho coach Leon Miller said. “I think our kids are excited for the opportunity to play a really good West Plains team. The key for us it to put together another complete game.”
West Plains, the 2-seed in the district, is riding a six-game win streak. Its loss this season was 37-34 in overtime to Camdenton in the third week of the season. The Zizzers are averaging more than 47 points per game while limiting opponents to 16 points.
“Offensively, everyone calls (West Plains) a spread team but they’re really more of a power team,” Miller said. “That’s kind of their bread and butter. They have good skills kids and good size up front. Defensively, they base out of the 4-3 and they’ll give you some different looks.”
In last year’s state playoffs, West Plains won the district title but lost in the state quarterfinals 26-0 to Ladue Horton Watkins.
The winner in tonight’s game will advance to the district semifinals to take on either 3-seed Bolivar or 6-seed Hillcrest on Nov. 8.
“We’ve been fine-tuning some things in practice and we think we have a good game plan put together,” Miller said. “We obviously don’t want this to be our last game. So we’ll put forth our best effort and see if we can keep this thing going.”
