Neosho’s volleyball team aims to rebound this fall following a 6-21-5 season last year.
The Wildcats will be led by three seniors in Karlee Ellick, Delaynie Kelly and Capri Williams. Ellick is listed as a middle blocker, while Kelly and Williams both play outside hitter.
“They will be some of the best leaders we could ask for,” said Neosho coach Jessica Crow, who enters her second season at the helm. “They are all positive and supportive of each other and the lower classmen.”
Neosho looks for contributions from juniors Jayley Ackerson (libero), Whitney Kivett (setter/right side hitter), Avery Long (defensive specialist) and Miranda Wennhold (right side hitter).
“This group has completely changed the culture since last season and really committed themselves to each other and the program,” Crow added.
The Wildcats feature a large freshmen class. Quinlyn Depoe (setter), Lily Branscum (defensive specialist/outside hitter) and Jazmyn Washington (middle blocker) look to break onto the varsity scene.
“Jazmyn has had to step up and play with our varsity this summer due to losing a middle blocker,” Crow said. “Jaz has taken on the role and the upperclassmen have supported her through and through.”
Crow noted her jayvee squad performed well this summer. Names like Emma Brown (libero/defensive specialist), Rylyn Moritz (defensive specialist/outside hitter), Madison Olson (middle blocker/right side hitter), Audrey Sims (setter), Sienna Barnard (setter/right side hitter) and Stella Barratt (defensive specialist) look to push for varsity time this fall.
“Although we do not have set lineups, you may see some of them getting varsity time this season,” Crow said. “They are a special group that all work together and cheer each other on. They are just an overall fun group.”
Crow said her team’s working to implement a faster offense. The Wildcats also look to be more aggressive at the service line this year.
“Playing in the COC you see a lot of great athletes,” Crow said. “We want to make their blockers work harder and get teams out of system, which will be key when competing against other COC teams.
“Our expectation is to compete and finish sets when they matter the most. We want to eliminate as many forced errors as possible. Our goal is to always be 2% better than our opponents.”
Neosho hosts Seneca on Aug. 30 to open the season.
