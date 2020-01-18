BRANSON, Mo. — Cayden Auch and Drayke Perry claimed gold in their respective weight classes and aided the Neosho wrestling team to a first-place finish at the Branson Invitational on Saturday at Branson High School.
The Wildcats finished atop the team standings with 294 points and were followed by runner-up Monett with 252.5, third-place Smithville with 239.5, fourth-place Carl Junction with 215.5 and fifth-place Bolivar with 207. McDonald County came in 13th with 106 points.
Both ranked No. 1 at their weights in Class 3, Auch (152) and Perry (220) both went 4-0 en route to their first-place finishes.
In the finals, Auch claimed a 9-1 major decision over Monett’s Gunnar Bradley, while Perry earned a 2-0 decision over Bolivar’s Drayton Huchteman. Auch and Perry improved their season records to 37-2 and 35-2, respectively.
In total, Neosho placed six individuals in the finals. Finishing second in their respective brackets were Raymond Hembree (106), Landon Kivett (113), Kolton Sanders (132) and Zane Persinger (285). Eric Holt (138) claimed third.
Carl Junction had three individual champions in Jackson White (182), Jesse Cassatt (195) and Micah Lieberman (285), who each went 5-0 on the day.
White improved to 26-0 after picking up a second-period fall over Marshfield’s Garrett Cantrell in the finals. In the other championship matches, Cassatt decisioned Marshfield’s Daylon Kanengieter 3-2 and Liberman edged Neosho’s Persinger 6-5 in an ultimate tiebreaker. Cassatt and Lieberman improved to 17-1 and 23-0, respectively.
Monett crowned a pair of champions in Karter Brink (132) and Joseph Semerad (138), and McDonald County had one champion in Jack Teague (160).
